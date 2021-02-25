Attention Kohl’s shoppers: Sephora coming to 4 W. MI stores

A rendering of Sephora at Kohl’s. (Image and video courtesy of Kohl’s. ©2017 Kohl’s Department Stores, Inc.)

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Sephora fans will soon have more places to shop in West Michigan.

A partnership announced in December is expected to bring the beauty retailer to the following area Kohl’s stores this fall:

745 Center Drive NW, Walker

6100 S. Westnedge Ave., Portage

12765 Harper Village Drive, Battle Creek

5695 Harvey St., Muskegon

Kohl’s says all store locations are tentative.

Sephora plans to open stores inside 200 Kohl’s locations nationwide this year and expand to at least 850 Kohl’s stores by 2023. Each 2,5000 square-foot Sephora at Kohl’s store will carry more than 100 brands of beauty products.

Kohl’s also plans to add Sephora products to its online shopping experience.

Sephora at Kohl’s will tap into Kohl’s alternative shopping methods, including in-store pickup and free drive-up ordering. Sephora is rolling out buy online, pick up in store service at its standalone store starting this week, with all stores offering the option by April.

Sephora says its online sales hit a record last year, but the company is still trying to catch up to market leader and rival, Ulta. In November, Ulta announced its own plans to open shops inside 100 Target locations by the middle of this year.

Sephora is also betting on the success of standalone brick-and-mortar stores as the pandemic eases. The retailer announced Thursday it will add at least 60 Sephora stores nationwide this year, with a focus on the Pacific Northwest, Texas and Florida.