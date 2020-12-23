At least 3 hurt in serious crash in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police say at least three people were hurt in a serious crash Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Collingwood Avenue SW and Chicago Drive SW.

Authorities say at least three people were trapped in one of the vehicles and were freed by firefighters. All of them were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown, police say.

Motorists are asked to avoid the intersection and the entrance to I-96. Traffic is blocked in all directions and will be for some time.