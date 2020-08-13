At least 1 injured in crash near Cedar Springs

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — At least one person was injured in a car crash near Cedar Springs Thursday evening, Kent County deputies say.

Deputies responded around 7:20 p.m. to Algoma Avenue NE near 17 Mile Road NE in Solon Township.

Deputies say a car hit a tree. They also say one person was seriously injured. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

It is also unknown what led up to the crash.

Anyone with information can contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.