At least 1 hospitalized in 4-car crash near Cedar Springs

Authorities on scene of a four-vehicle crash in Nelson Township Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.

NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — At least one person was hospitalized after a four-vehicle crash near Cedar Springs Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of 17 Mile Road NE and Myers Lake Avenue NE in Nelson Township, east of Cedar Springs.

The intersection is closed as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Authorities at the scene told News 8 that a northbound minivan went through the stop sign at the intersection, causing the crash.

At least one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.