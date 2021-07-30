Assault charge for man who was shot by Kentwood officer

Authorities on the scene where an officer shot a suspect in Kentwood on June 29, 2021.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was shot and injured by a Kentwood police officer has been charged with assault, authorities say.

Salim Kadir-Tyler Powell, 24, was charged with felonious assault, the Kentwood Police Department announced Friday.

The city released a 911 recording from the June 29 incident in the area of Stauffer Avenue SE and 44th Street. In the call, a neighbor reported Powell was outside shouting and that he had fired a shot from what the caller called an AR-15. The neighbor said Powell’s family was trying to calm him, but it wasn’t working.

A sergeant and officer spotted and then confronted Powell about a block away, still carrying the gun. Dashcam video released by the city shows the sergeant told Powell twice to drop his gun, but he didn’t. When Powell seemed to lift his gun into a firing position, the officer fired three shots. One hit Powell in the abdomen.

He fell down, threw his gun away and then got back up. Officers secured the gun, an AR-15 pistol, then moved in to arrest Powell. While he refused to lie down, he didn’t fight back and offered his hands behind his back to be handcuffed. His mother stood with him while officers tried to start giving aid. Powell was hospitalized, treated and released.

No one else was hurt.

Prosecutor Chris Becker told News 8 the felonious assault charge was for Powell’s actions before officers arrived. He said he was not charging Powell for pointing the gun at the officers.

Becker said the officer was justified in shooting Powell, saying he had good reason to believe that he and the sergeant were in danger — Powell had already fired one shot, appeared to be getting ready to fire again and didn’t drop his gun when told. Police say the officer, whose name News 8 is not using because he is not being charged with a crime, is back on the job.

Powell has bonded out of jail as he awaits trial.