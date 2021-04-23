Armed robbery at jewelry store in Grandville

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — There was an armed robbery at jewelry store in Grandville Thursday.

Around 5:30 p.m., two men went in to Jared’s Galleria of Jewelry at 3610 Rivertown Pkwy SW. They used a hammer to smash open a glass display case and stole some jewelry, the Grandville Police Department said in a Friday release.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police describe the suspects as two black men who were wearing hoodies and facemasks. They fled the store in a late-model, tan-colored Chevy Malibu with four doors.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or Grandville Police at 616.538.6110.

