GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The DEA and local law enforcement have partnered to create safe drop-off points to collect expired, unwanted and unused prescription drugs across the country.

One of these is at the Kentwood Police Department, located at 4742 Walma Avenue SE in Kentwood. On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., KPD will collect most forms of drugs, including tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription and over-the-counter drugs.

The Ionia County Health Department announced it will also be hosting several drop-off locations for unwanted drugs. Belding Police Department at 120 Pleasant Street in Belding, Lake Odessa Police Department at 839 4th Avenue in Lake Odessa, and Portland Police Department at 773 E. Grand Rive Avenue in Portland will all be open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to collect drugs from the public.

They will not accept liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps or illegal drugs. The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.

It’s the 22nd year for the national program, which aims to collect to collect expired, unwanted and unused prescription drugs across the country. The effort aims to combat the drug overdose epidemic in the United States, which the Drug Enforcement Administration website calls a “clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat.”

According to KPD, studies indicate most abused prescription drugs come from the home medicine cabinets of family and friends, so clearing out unused medicine is essential. A National Prescription Drug Take Back Day was also held in the fall, where DEA and law enforcement across the country collected 745 tons of medications from the public.

There are over 200 collection sites in Michigan. To find a location near you, visit the Department of Justice’s Diversion Control Division website.