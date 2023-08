The scene of a fire at a Kentwood apartment complex. (Aug. 6, 2023)

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — An apartment unit was damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon, according to dispatch.

Around 1:47 p.m., firefighters with the Kentwood Fire Department were called to a fire at an apartment complex on Kentwood Walnut Hills Court SE and Catamaran Way SE in Kentwood.

A News 8 crew at the scene saw the roof burned off one apartment unit.

There was no word on injuries as of Sunday evening, according to dispatch.

It is not clear how the fire started.