Apartment complex to redevelop former Studio 28

Courtesy rendering of the HŌM Flats at 28 West project in Wyoming.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An apartment complex is being developed in Wyoming at the space the former Studio 28 occupied on 28th Street.

The project, HŌM Flats at 28 West, will build a new 226-unit apartment complex and aims to provide workforce housing rental rates with high-end amenities.

It is being developed by Magnus Capital Partners. Vishal Arora, a Zeeland native, is the owner of Magnus Capital Partners.

Thursday at 10 a.m., a groundbreaking, ribbon cutting event will celebrate the new development. The celebration will be at 1401 Prairie Parkway S.E, between Burlingame Avenue and Michael Avenue.