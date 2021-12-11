Apartment building catches fire in Kentwood Saturday morning

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — An apartment building on the 2100 block of Woodburn Drive caught fire Saturday morning, says Grand Rapids Fire Department.

GRFD was dispatched to assist Kentwood Fire Department around 9 a.m. The apartment building is a part of the Ridgewood Apartments complex. Authorities say that the building was evacuated.

The fire reached multiple apartment units, but the extent of the fire is not known.

One firefighter was injured while responding to the fire, receiving a leg injury.

After offensive efforts, firefighters engaged with the fire defensively, which means that they began dousing the building with much more water in an effort to fully extinguish the flames.

More information will come as firefighters’ efforts continue and an investigation begins.