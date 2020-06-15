Another Kent Co. car dealership burglarized

CUTLERVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Another car dealership was targeted Monday morning by thieves after a recent string of break-ins at Kent County car dealerships this past month.

Deputies on scene told News 8 the owner of Tom Stehouwer Auto Sales in Cutlerville came into work Monday morning to find a broken side door and multiple vehicles stolen from the business. The call came in just before 8:30 a.m. to the Stehouwer Auto Sales store near South Division and 68th Street. Crews on scene did not verify how many vehicles were stolen and if this could be related to the other recent break-ins.

BREAKING: Authorities tell me that multiple vehicles have been stolen from Tom Stehouwer Auto Sales in Cutlerville. A glass door on the side of the building has been shattered. No staff was at the dealership at the time the break-in took place this morning. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/dWxOrmPTTC — Dana Whyte (@dwhytereports) June 15, 2020

This comes after car dealerships in Kent County have seen an up rise in burglaries. On June 6th, three dealerships were broken into. Just days later, several more dealerships had burglaries. After that, two more break-ins at local dealerships.

Anyone with information on this incident or other recent break-ins are asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100.