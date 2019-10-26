Annual magician event coming to Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — An upcoming event in Wyoming might just make you a believer in magic.

The 33rd annual Hocus Pocus Party is coming to the KC Banquet Center at Clyde Park Avenue SW in Wyoming next weekend.

The event is put on by the International Brotherhood of Magicians. It gives people a chance to enjoy a nice meal in the company of magicians of all ages.

Organizers say the event makes for a fun evening with personal demonstrations of magic.

“Last year, we had a magician who headlined for us from Las Vegas, who just recently moved to Michigan and I discovered he was here, and I asked him if he would headline for us,” said magician Jeffrey Alan. “He did a trick where he actually did an escape underwater, while his head was in a bucket of water, while he was escaping from handcuffs.”

The event will be from 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Nov. 2. More information about it can be found online.