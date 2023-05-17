GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids event will offer a four-course meal while raising funds for Kids’ Food Basket.

The 21st annual Feast for Kids will take place on June 13 at 6 p.m. at Noto’s, located at 6600 28th St. SE near Thornhills Avenue.

“…The intention behind the event is to make sure that our children in West Michigan have the healthy, nourishing food that they need to grow, to play, to learn and to thrive,” Rodney Savage, the director of equity, engagement and inclusion for Kids’ Food Basket, said.

He said the organization has grown over the last two decades and now serves thousands of kids across four counties.

“We want to come up with ways for the community to … support, because solving food equity is a community issue,” he said.

For more information and to buy tickets, go to kidsfoodbasket.org.