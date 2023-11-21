GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas once again at Frederik Meijer Gardens. The 29th annual University of Michigan Health-West: Christmas and Holiday Traditions exhibition opened for the season on Tuesday.

The exhibit features more than 40 trees and cultural displays representing countries and cultures around the world. Guests can also explore the railway garden, decorated with poinsettias, holiday lights, and handcrafted buildings replicating 40 West Michigan landmarks. Volunteers spent hundreds of hours decorating the grounds inside and out with more than 350,000 lights.

“There’s just so many things that people enjoy about this exhibition,” said Steve LaWarre, vice president of horticulture. “We’re highlighting gather as a theme this year, so it’s really an opportunity for people to gather and experience the ways that people come together as community around the world.”

Not far from the main building, there’s a new experience this year. The ‘Winter Glow’ immersive lighting experience will surround The American Horse statue, featuring colorful lights and holiday music, making guests feel like they are “in a snow globe.”

“I think that’s unlike anything else people will ever see, have seen,” LaWarre said.

Guests can also enjoy the original Dickens Carolers, visits from Santa, rooftop reindeer, wintertime walks, and more.

