Annual Christmas Through Lowell event returns

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the 29th annual Christmas Through Lowell shopping event kicks off this weekend.

Christmas through Lowell is a three-day shopping extravaganza, sponsored by the Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce.

The unique shopping experience features over 300 artists and crafters selling their goods along the city’s historic Main Street. More than 65 homes and businesses will showcase gifts, homemade crafts, jewelry, and much more to get you ready for the holiday season.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5p.m. on Sunday.

For more information about the event visit discoverlowell.org.

