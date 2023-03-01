GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The popular Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming exhibition at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park near Grand Rapids opened to the public Wednesday, welcoming families to learn about butterflies and how to conserve them.

It’s the largest temporary tropical butterfly exhibition, with 7,000 butterflies of 60 species. The temperature and humidity of 15,000-square-foot conservatory are carefully regulated to keep the butterflies comfortable.

“It’s really fun just to see nature in action, to see the colors, to feel like you’re in a different ecosystem,” Jacob Beerens, who visited on opening day with his family, said. “I thought it was pretty amazing, but don’t stay in that exhibit too long — feels like a jungle.”

Different species are active at different times of the day, so Meijer Gardens says there’s really no bad time to visit. The exhibition is open late on Tuesdays, giving visitors a chance to see the butterflies settle down for the night.

Butterflies Are Blooming runs through April 30. Meijer Gardens hosts all sorts of events, including for kids, throughout the exhibition. You can learn more on its website.