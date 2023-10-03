ADA, Mich. (WOOD) — Amway on Tuesday unveiled its newly renovated workspace for employees in Ada.

The ‘Amway Treehouse’ at the Amway headquarters on Fulton Street near Headley Street is in the central hub between the three main corridors of the building. After tearing out the floor of the two-story office space and extending the area by a few feet by removing the south face of the building, crews installed workspaces with updated technology.

Crews work to renovate office space in Amway’s World Headquarters in Ada. (June 28, 2023)

On the first floor is a coffee bar where employees can try Amway’s products. Throughout the two floors are meeting spaces and conference rooms of varying setups and sizes, including a nook with cozy seating and a fireplace.

Inside the new ‘Amway Treehouse.’ (Oct. 3, 2023) Inside the new ‘Amway Treehouse.’ (Oct. 3, 2023)

Brian Kraus, the chief supply chain officer for Amway, said he was “totally inspired by the design of this space.”

Tuesday was the first day Amway employees saw the renovated space, which 100 to 200 workers will use. Kraus said the last time they saw it, the area had 1980s vibes.

“This brings us to life. This brings us to modern day, and it’s just a wonderful collaboration space for them,” he said.

Throughout the construction, Kraus said the project hit some “bumps and bruises,” but the “team demonstrated significant grit and resilience to persevere through them and open the space on time.”

“I’m proud of them,” he added.

The 16,000-square foot space was renovated over the course of a year.

Renderings of the new lobby at Amway’s World Headquarters in Ada. (Courtesy Progressive AE via Amway)

Amway is also working on other renovation projects on its campus. Crews are renovating what will be the new main entrance.

That is set to be done by the end of 2024.