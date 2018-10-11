Amway names company outsider as next CEO

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Amway has named its next CEO.

The company announced Thursday that Milind Pant is taking over the position currently held by Steve Van Andel, who is retiring at the end of the year.

An Amway release says Milind will report directly to the company’s board of directors, which he will also have a seat on, as of Jan. 2.

Amway has been co-led by Van Andel and president Doug DeVos, but both will be moving to the board of directors to serve as co-chairs. The overall management and leadership of the business will be done by Milind.

Pant was previously president of Pizza Hut International and had several executive roles with Unilever, a consumer goods company.