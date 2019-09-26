Amway cuts grow to 171 jobs in Ada, Caledonia

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Amway is deepening its job cuts in Ada and Caledonia, according to a company notice recently sent to the state.

In the Sept. 10 letter, a representative from Amway said parent company Alticor Inc. would be eliminating 171 non-union jobs at both facilities, up from the company’s May 3 estimate of 115 job cuts in Ada only.

>>PDF: Alticor Inc.’s WARN letter to state

All but five of the job cuts will happen at Amway’s facility on Fulton Street in Ada. The layoffs there started on July 5 and will continue through April 1, 2021.

The notice indicates cuts at the Caledonia location will take place around Feb. 28.

The majority of the cuts appear to be in information technology, with some analyst and administrative positions also axed.

Amway confirmed the cuts were happening in late April, but wouldn’t disclose the exact number of jobs being eliminated. The company said its legal, human resources, supply chain, finance and strategy and planning departments would be impacted.

“Amway is committed to strengthening its business opportunity so Amway Business Owners can be more competitive and successful in today’s marketplace. To ensure that happens, we’re investing in many aspects of the business and evaluating our global structure so that our resources align with our strategic focus,” Amway explained in an April statement.

Amway was founded by Jay Van Andel and Richard DeVos in 1959. The Ada Township-based company specializes in selling home, health and beauty products through thousands of individual sellers worldwide.