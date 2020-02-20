Amway announces final job cuts in restructuring

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Amway announced Wednesday that it’s eliminating about 50 positions in West Michigan.

The eliminations come as Amway is making adjustments to its global structure. The adjustments began in 2018. These cuts are the final step of the global structure review, the organization says.

Though the employees are being let go, Amway says it will support the employees by offering exiting employee severance pay, continued health insurance, career transitional services and counseling services.

The organization has about 3,000 employees.

Amway says moving forward, it will invest in key areas to grow as a company and help customers have the best experience.