Shelter in place ordered because of ammonia leak in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A shelter in place order has been placed in part of Wyoming due to an anhydrous ammonia leak.

The leak happened in the 500 block of 32nd Street SE, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety said in a release. It occurred at a company called the State Heat Treating Company.

Authorities have issued a shelter in place order in the area between 28th Street and Madison Avenue to 28th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue down to 36th Street.

Residents in that area should keep windows and doors closed and turn off ventilation systems.

An evacuation had originally been ordered, but once the leak was confirmed to be contained it was switched to a shelter in place order.

Anhydrous ammonia can cause health issues if inhaled.

Authorities on scene of the ammonia leak in Wyoming.

Wyoming has shut down 32nd Street from Roger B Chaffee Boulevard to Eastern Avenue.

There have been no injuries reported.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.