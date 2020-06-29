American Signature to reopen 6 Art Van stores for liquidation sale

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — American Signature, Inc. has gotten the go-ahead to reopen six shuttered Art Van Furniture stores to liquidate its remaining inventory.

American Signature, Inc. is the parent company of both Value City Furniture and American Signature Furniture. In a release Monday morning, a Value City Furniture spokesperson said the “total inventory blowout” will begin on Thursday, July 2, with daily hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until everything has been sold.

Of the six Art Van locations that will reopen for the sale, two are in Kent County: the store at 4375 28th St. SE in Kentwood and the store at 4273 Alpine Ave. NW in Alpine Township. Three other stores on Michigan’s east side, including Bloomfield, Dearborn and Warren, and stores in Baltimore and St. Louis will also temporarily reopen.

On March 5, Art Van announced it would permanently close its approximately 190 stores. The next day, the first round of liquidation sales began.

“Despite our best efforts to remain open, the Company’s brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment,” then-Art Van spokesperson Diane Charles said in March.

Value City Furniture said it rehired the “majority” of former Art Van employees who lost their jobs after the closure to staff the sale.

A website for the July liquidation sale will be available at www.artvanliquidation.com. As of Monday morning, that site was still under construction.