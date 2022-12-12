CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — American Airlines is adding a flight from the Gerald R. Ford International Airport to New York.

The carrier will start offering the flight to New York’s LaGuardia Airport on May 5, the Ford Airport said in a Monday release. One other carrier currently offers that flight.

“We are thrilled to have American Airlines expand their network with the addition of an eighth destination,” Tory Richardson, the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority president and CEO, said in the release.

American Airlines currently offers flights from the Grand Rapids area to Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington D.C.