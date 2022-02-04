Amazon to open brick-and-mortar store in Woodland Mall, docs show

An undated image provided by Amazon shows the inside of an Amazon 4-star store. (Jordan Stead/Amazon)

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Amazon is bringing its first brick-and-mortar store in West Michigan to Woodland Mall, planning documents show.

The company this week filed for a building permit to renovate a 4,700-square foot retail space within the mall, a few doors down from Von Maur. Site plans News 8 obtained through a Freedom of Information Act list merchandise tables, merchandise storage a “digital deals” sign and vinyl and illuminated “4-star” signs among the fixtures needed for the project.

(An undated image provided by Amazon shows the inside of an Amazon 4-star store.)

Amazon 4-star stores are stocked with items that are “customer favorites” on Amazon.com, the company says, including toys, books, household décor and devices.

If the details in the site plans prove to be true, this would be Amazon’s second 4-star store in the state. In 2020, the behemoth online retailer teamed up with Woodland Mall owner PREIT to open a 4-star store at the Somerset Collection in Troy, about 20 miles northwest of Detroit.

The new Woodland Mall store will have a 79-person capacity, the plans show. It’s unclear when Amazon’s reatail space would open at the mall.

News 8 reached out to Amazon and PREIT regarding the new store but had not yet heard back as of mid-afternoon Friday.

The move by Amazon comes as the company is finishing construction on its first Whole Foods Market in West Michigan, located across the street from Woodland Mall.

(A December 2021 photo shows the future home of Whole Foods Market off 28th Street in Kentwood.)

The company has released few details about the Kentwood Whole Foods store, but a source close to the project says the company is aiming for a mid-summer opening.