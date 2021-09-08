Amazon to build sort center, delivery station near Byron Center

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Amazon plans to add 1,500 new jobs to Michigan by the end of 2021, including hundreds right here in West Michigan.

Amazon.com Inc. announced Wednesday it will be building a sort center and delivery station near Bryon Center. The sort center will open in 2022 and the delivery station will open in 2023, both in Gaines Township. The site will create hundreds of jobs, Amazon said.

Amazon has recently officially opened three sites throughout Michigan, including a Walker delivery station.

Trucks prepare to load up packages inside the Amazon delivery station on Trade Drive in Grand Rapids.

In 2022 it will open its eighth fulfillment center in Michigan in Delta Charter Township, which will create more than 500 full-time jobs. The 1 million square-foot facility will allow the company to ship larger items, it said.

It will also launch another delivery station in Canton near Detroit. The station will be part of the Delivery Service Partner program.

Kelly Felton, who lives in West Michigan, is a part of that program.

“For years we’ve owned a Norman Camera which is here in town and in Kalamazoo.” Felton said. “We became partners with Amazon when they opened their marketplace, and it was a wonderful partnership. So when I was offered the opportunity to be a delivery service partner, I took it and I’m very very happy I did.”

Through the program, Felton launched her own delivery company, Packagejet LLC, which picks up and delivers Amazon packages.

“It’s really interesting because this program, which is amazing, gives people an opportunity to become an entrepreneur,” Felton said.

Felton said she knew nothing about logistics but that Amazon gave her the tools she needed to be successful. She started with 18 drivers and now employs 127.

“It’s been just an amazing opportunity to give back to the community,” she said. “We’re still a family business and just have a great partner in Amazon.”

Leaders with Amazon say as the company continues to grow, those opportunities will do the same — creating even more jobs for people like Felton and everyone she employs.