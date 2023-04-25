WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Amazon is rolling out new electric delivery vehicles in West Michigan.

It is the first location in the state to use vans specially designed for Amazon by Rivian. Amazon began using the EVs in March and has about 40 operating out of the Walker site, with plans for more than 100 throughout Grand Rapids area.

Amazon has a goal to put 100,000 electric delivery vans on the road by 2030, spokesperson Austin Stowe said.

“Sustainability, driver comfort and safety were all in mind when designing these vans. The rollout is going very successfully so far. There’s actually 3,000 vans on the road in the U.S. right now delivering packages to customers,” Stowe said.

The futuristic vans have heated and cooled seats, air-ride suspension and cameras that cover each side.

Amazon delivery drivers like Ashley Taylor are quickly getting used to the perks.

“I can say after driving one of these and going back to a gas one, it’s very, very different,” Taylor said.

Taylor works for Mi Prime Logistics, an independent contractor and delivery service partner with Amazon that handles deliveries in the Grand Rapids area.

“The drivers absolutely love these vehicles. It makes their job so much easier in terms of being organized, being efficient on the road and the safety features for these folks keep them safe as well as everyone else on the road,” said Mike Miller, who owns Mi Prime Logistics.

An electric truck fleet is being used out of a Walker Amazon distribution facility. (April 25, 2023)

Amazon says the vans have a range of about 150 miles.

“There are routes that are run by companies that are as far north as Whitehall. There are some electrics that are running those routes and they’re coming back and, yeah, they may be below that 75% battery charge but they’re still able to fulfill the mission,” Miller said.

While the bells and whistles of the new vehicles may get the most attention, Amazon says the goal is to be better stewards of the environment.

“Amazon really believes in a sustainable future. We’re actually looking to go carbon neutral by 2040 and that’s all part of Amazon’s climate pledge and this is a really important part of that,” Stowe said.