Amazon proposes new sorting and delivery facility in Walker

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Amazon is proposing a new sorting and delivery facility in West Michigan.

The 113,000 square-foot facility would be built in the area of 4 Mile Road and Hendershot Avenue, just north of I-96, in Walker, city documents show.

The project would transform the intersection into a four-way stop and connect Hendershot Avenue with Northridge Drive, which will then be connected to Fruit Ridge Avenue.

The facility would bring hundreds of jobs to the area.

The Walker Planning Commission plans to hold a hearing on the proposal on Wednesday, Oct. 7. To read more on the traffic impact study for the area, go to ciwalkermi.civicweb.net.