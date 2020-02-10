Amazon now hiring for Gaines Township center

The new Amazon facility in Gaines Township, slated to open in 2020. (Oct. 31, 2019)

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Amazon is now hiring more than 1,000 full-time positions in West Michigan.

It comes ahead of the official launch of Seattle-based Amazon’s new $150 million fulfillment center, which is located at the southwest corner of 68th Street and Patterson Avenue in Gaines Township, south of Grand Rapids.

Employees at the more than 855,000 square center will pick, pack and ship items ordered by customers. On top of Amazon’s $15 minimum wage, the company offers full benefits including health care.

Job candidates must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered.

All interested candidates can apply online. They can also pick a shift preference and select an appointment time to attend a hiring event and orientation.