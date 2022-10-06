GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Amazon is hiring in metro Grand Rapids for the holiday season.

The online shopping giant says it needs about 800 workers at its Grand Rapids and Kentwood fulfillment and delivery centers for the holidays. The workers will do everything from picking to packing to sorting to shipping. The average pay is $19 per hour. Those interested can apply online.

Statewide, it’s looking for a total of 3,500 employees. Of those, about 1,000 will get $1,000 sign-on bonuses and about 700 will get $3,000 bonuses. Some of the seasonal workers may transition into long-term positions.

Across the country, Amazon is hiring 150,000 full-time, seasonal and part-time workers.