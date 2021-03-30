Amazon hiring for hundreds of jobs in Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Amazon is hiring in West Michigan.

The company says it needs to fill hundreds of jobs at fulfillment centers, delivery stations and a seasonal warehouse in metro Grand Rapids. Positions start at about $15 per hour.

In addition to its large fulfillment center at 68th Street and Patterson Avenue in Gaines Township, Amazon has a delivery station on Grand Rapids’ south side and an AMXL delivery station — which specializes in heavy shipments — on 68th near Broadmoor Avenue in Caledonia Township. The new jobs are at those delivery stations.

Amazon is also planning to open a delivery station in Walker later this year.

You can apply to work at Amazon online.