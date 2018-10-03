Kent County

Alloy manufacturer creates 25 jobs in move to Kentwood

Oct 03, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Silicon Valley company is moving to Kentwood.

The Right Place, Inc. says Arcanum Alloys plans to create 25 high-tech jobs when it relocates to 4460 44th Street SE, just west of Patterson Ave. SE and the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

 Arcanum Alloys manufacturers steel alloys for nearly every metal manufacturing industry. The company produces 20-ton coils from some of the world’s most renown manufacturing companies.

The company is getting a $162,500 state business development grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for its move. Arcanum Alloys plans to invest $693,000 in its West Michigan facility, which will serve as its new headquarters as well as a research and development center.

