Allendale Twp. crash shuts down both ways of traffic

ALLENDALE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Both directions of Fillmore Street are closed following a crash Saturday night.

According to Ottawa County dispatchers, the crash happened just after 8 p.m. between 52nd Avenue and 48th Avenue.

A 25-year-old woman was driving a 2010 Hyundai headed west on Fillmore Street when the vehicle crossed the center of the road and hit the shoulder of the eastbound lane. Then, the vehicle ran into a large metal pipe on the side of the road, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s department.

When officers responded, they found the driver pinned in the vehicle. Allendale Township firefighters freed the woman and she was taken to Butterworth Hospital in critical condition, deputies said.

Fillmore Street remains closed between 48th and 52nd Avenue. This crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.