Allegiant launches New Orleans flights from Ford Airport

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The first nonstop flight out of Ford International Airport to New Orleans will take off Thursday.

Allegiant Airlines says tickets for its new nonstop flight to The Big Easy are as low as $53 each way.

Allegiant’s inaugural flight from Ford Airport to Jacksonville International Airport in Florida will lift off Friday. The air carrier says tickets will be as low as $54 each way.

Allegiant announced it was adding both destinations in June. Flights to both destinations will be offered twice a week.

With the additions of these two routes, Allegiant says it will serve 11 cities from the Ford Airport.

More details can be found on the company’s website.

