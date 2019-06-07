Allegiant celebrates new base, flights at Ford Airport Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fire trucks celebrate the takeoff of Allegiant's first direct flight from Gerald R. Ford International Airport to Nashville on June 6, 2019. (Courtesy Al Lenhart /ReportIt) [ + - ] Video

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegiant Air launched two new direct flights and a new base Gerald R. Ford International Airport this week.

The installation of the two-plane maintenance base is bringing 66 high-paying jobs to the metro Grand Rapids airport. Allegiant also added flights to Nashville, Tennessee, and Savannah, Georgia, bring its total number of direct flights out of Ford Airport to nine.

Allegiant's growth was celebrated Thursday with a country music-themed party at the airport before the first flight to Nashville took to the sky. The recent developments could lead to more flights or services down the road — and lower costs for passengers.

"With the low-cost carriers being here, with Allegiant, with Frontier, with Southwest, it generally brings the prices down. So hopefully we're going to more destinations, but affordable flights," airport Interim President CEO Brian Picardat said.

He expects another record year of ridership, a direct correlation to metro Grand Rapids' growth.

"The airport is a reflection of the community," Picardat said. "The community's doing well and the airport's doing well. We've had tremendous growth over the last six years. This announcement today bringing the 28th and tomorrow 29th destination just continues to show how much we're growing."

The first flight to Savannah/Hilton Head takes off Friday.