Allegiant Air adds 3 nonstop flights from Ford Airport

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegiant Air announced three new nonstop flights out of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Tuesday.

The airline said the new seasonal flight to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) will begin on June 5, Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) will both begin in May.

To celebrate the occasion, the company is offering one-way fares as low as $33. More details can be found on the company’s website.

With the addition of these three routes, the airline says it will serve 16 cities from the Ford Airport.