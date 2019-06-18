Allegiant Air adds 2 nonstop flights from Ford Airport

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegiant Air announced two new nonstop flights out of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Tuesday.

The airline said the seasonal flights to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) and Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) will begin starting in October. The new nonstop routes will be offered twice a week.

To celebrate the occasion, the company is offering one-way fares low as $59. More details can be found on the company’s website.

With the additions of these two routes, the airline says it will serve 11 cities from the Ford Airport.

“West Michigan travelers have always reacted really well when we add service. Every time we add more flights or new routes things just do well. When the passengers react well and enjoy the service and they utilize it well it just makes us want to grow. We want to serve the customers and where they want to go. So, we listen to that feedback and look at that data and say this is where they want to go and we want to take them there,” said Max Barrus, the director of planning for Allegiant.

Earlier this month, Allegiant Air added a new two-plane maintenance base at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.