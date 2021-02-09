Allegiant Air adds 2 new nonstop flights from Ford Airport

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegiant Air announced Tuesday it will be adding two new destinations from the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

The airline will be offering nonstop services to Portland International Airport (PDX) starting June 4 as well as a special limited route to Rapid City, South Dakota’s Rapid City Regional Airport (RAP) for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, starting Aug. 4.

Allegiant Air is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $79.

The new flights will take off twice weekly. More flight information can be found online.