Allegiant Air adds 2 new nonstop flights from Ford Airport

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
Allegiant Air generic_201734

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegiant Air announced Tuesday it will be adding two new destinations from the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

The airline will be offering nonstop services to Portland International Airport (PDX) starting June 4 as well as a special limited route to Rapid City, South Dakota’s Rapid City Regional Airport (RAP) for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, starting Aug. 4.

Allegiant Air is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $79.

The new flights will take off twice weekly. More flight information can be found online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links