Allegiant adds 2 new nonstop flights from Ford Airport

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Even amidst a pandemic Allegiant Air will be adding two new destinations from the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

Monday evening the airport tweeted, “We’re excited to share that one of our airline partners will be adding two new flights to our growing list of one-way flights tomorrow! Where are you hoping they’ll connect West Michigan to?”

As of Tuesday morning, Allegiant has listed on their website two new non-stop destinations from Grand Rapids to Newark, New Jersey and Destin, Florida.

Both new routes will begin flying out of the Ford airport on March 5, 2021. Fares to Newark will start out as low as $59 dollars each way. Fares to Destin will begin as low as $49 each way.

The latest two cities add to Allegiant’s growing footprint at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.