ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of robbing in bank near Rockford has been arraigned.

Bryan Greenwood, a 27-year-old from Cadillac, has been charged with bank robbery, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said. It said his bond has been set at $500,000.

He is accused of robbing an Algoma Township Fifth Third Bank, located on 10 Mile Road near Belmont Avenue, around 11 a.m. Saturday. Deputies say he did not imply he had a weapon. They say no one was hurt.

Law enforcement searched the area but did not find him. Deputies released surveillance photos of the robbery suspect to the public.

Surveillance photo of the suspect of a robbery at the Fifth Third Bank in Algoma Township, courtesy of Kent County Sheriff’s Office. (Aug. 27, 2022)

Greenwood was arrested on Sunday at a home in Wexford County.