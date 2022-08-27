Deputies are asking for help finding a man who robbed a bank in Algoma Township on Aug. 27, 2022. (Courtesy of the Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are asking for help finding a man who robbed a bank in Algoma Township Saturday morning.

Just after 11 a.m., deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Fifth Third Bank, located on 10 Mile Road near Belmont Avenue, after it was robbed.

KCSO said the suspect did not show or imply any weapon.

No one was hurt.

Deputies searched the area along with the Rockford Police Department and the Michigan State Police but didn’t find the suspect.

He is described as a middle-aged white man. He was wearing a University of Michigan hat, long sleeve shirt, dark pants and a surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

This robbery remains under investigation.