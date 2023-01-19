ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — ﻿The Algoma Township board held a meeting Thursday to discuss a plan that would pull funding from a nearby Kent District Library branch and redirect it to a new independent library.

The proposal would redirect the townships millage dollars from the Krause Memorial Library in Rockford. Instead, Algoma Township would partner with neighboring Solon Township to fund their own library.

The township supervisor said the plan would save taxpayers money, costing them less and also allowing for more money to be directed to law enforcement. Critics are concerned it will reduce access to library services.

The Algoma Township board meets on Jan. 19, 2023, to discuss a plan to redirect funding from the Kent District Library in Rockford to a new library created in cooperation with Solon Township. The Algoma Township board meeting on Jan. 19, 2023.

If the board approves the proposal, it would go to voters on the May ballot.