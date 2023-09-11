CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed a lawsuit against the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority after multiple warnings and demands for action from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy over the airport’s PFAS contamination, the attorney general’s office said.

According to the attorney general’s office, Nessel is suing “Airport Authority for, among other issues, PFAS releases into the below-ground water supply and seeks injunctive and declaratory relief, past and future remediation and monitoring costs, and damages for the loss and destruction of natural resources.”

The lawsuit claims the Airport Authority is liable for the airport’s previous and known releases of PFAS-containing firefighting material. The attorney general’s office said the releases impacted nearby properties and that the chemicals have been found in residential drinking water wells in Cascade Chater Township, streams and underground downgradient of the airport.

EGLE has previously sent several notices to the airport authority regarding the release of the chemicals and requesting information about the releases. The attorney general’s office said it has worked with EGLE to negotiate an agreement to protect the public health, safety and welfare of residents and the environment. A final enforcement notice was sent in March 2021.

“The Airport Authority has had ample opportunity, over several years now, to step up and do the right thing,” Nessel said in a news release. “But as they’ve shown a refusal to accept responsibility for their actions or meaningfully attempt to clean up the messes they have made, we must compel them to act responsibly. Under Michigan law, if you caused the contamination, you must remediate it. We will continue to pursue our claims against the Authority until a satisfactory result is reached that protects the public and the environment.”