AG: Spa sold gift cards knowing it may close

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A once-popular spa and salon in the Forest Hills area is being investigated by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, with state officials saying it sold gift cards knowing it would close before they could be cashed in.

The Crown Jewel Spa and Salon on Spaulding Avenue SE north of Cascade Road closed right after Christmas following the rush for holiday gift cards.

“It’s one of the places you would buy a gift card for Christmas and expect (that in) January, February, they are going to be around to use it. Unfortunately, you can do everything right and still end up losing money,” Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan spokesman Troy Baker said Monday.

“They (The Crown Jewel) didn’t have any complaints, they’d been around for a long time, they were in a nice area of town,” Baker listed. “They were a reputable business.”

24 Hour News 8 started getting complaints in January from people saying they were not refunded for gift cards received during the holiday. Apparently, four people took their concerns to the state Attorney General’s Office and five people went to the BBB, reporting they had gotten gift cards exceeding a total of $1,900 that were useless after the closure.

Under state law, gift cards must be valid for at least five years and a company must refund any deposits it has taken for services it will not provide. A court filing by the AG’s Office says a business closing does not suspend that obligation.

In owner Julie Salisbury’s respond to the Attorney General, she said, “We refunded as many gift cards as we could and paid our vendors and employees until we ran out of money. We lost everything including equipment.”

She went on to say the spa offered hair products to offset gift cards, which some people accepted and others didn’t.

The AG’s Office believes it has evidence that the business violated the Michigan Consumer Protection Act. Court documents say public records show the bank foreclosed on the spa property in September 2018, months before the business closed, suggesting that the spa sold gift cards during the holiday shopping season despite the uncertain future.

“If that’s the case, that’s really disappointing because that’s not how we want anybody to do business,” said the BBB’s Baker.

On Monday, Salisbury closed the door on a 24 Hour News 8, though she later provided a statement via email. In it, she said she tried to find a buyer after she started having trouble making mortgage payments, but that person “backed out last minute” and she eventually signed over the deed to the bank with the goal of paying her employees. She said she tried to pay vendors and workers and refund gift cards before she ran out of cash.

“We feel horrible about this entire situation,” she wrote. “The business ran for 14.5 years and we pumped in over $2.4 million and ended up with nothing but a pile of debt.”

If you purchased a gift card and need to be reimbursed, you can contact the Attorney General’s Office’s Consumer Protection Division online or by calling 1.877.765.8388.

Salisbury’s full statement to 24 Hour News 8: