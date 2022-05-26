GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Seniors with East Kentwood High School will be graduating Thursday evening.

The ticketed event will begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. It will also be live streamed on WOODTV.com and on Kentwood Public Schools’ YouTube channel.

There will be heightened security at the ceremony that follows the May 19 shooting that happened right after the Crossroads Alternative High School graduation at East Kentwood High School’s stadium.

People in two sedans in the parking lot started exchanging gunshots. A 16-year-old boy and a 40-year-old woman were shot. Two of the eight people believed to have been involved in the shootout have been charged.

“We understand that students and families may have heightened anxiety due to the incident that followed the Crossroads Alternative High School graduation last week,” Kentwood Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Polston said in a letter to families on Tuesday. “The incident was targeted towards specific individuals and is being investigated as an isolated event.”

The school will have heightened security, including measures to detect weapons and a heightened police presence, the superintendent said. A ticket will be required to enter the parking lot, there will be no re-entry to the ceremony and no bags will be allowed in the stadium.