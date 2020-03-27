After nearly 20 years, police say ‘Cascade Flasher’ has been caught

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A plague of unwanted nudity spanning more than a decade in southeast Kent County has come to an end, according to police.

Police have arrested a man they believe has been exposing himself for years: the so-called Cascade Flasher.

Steven Todd Pastoor, 54, of Cascade, has been in jail since Wednesday, after he allegedly confessed to Kent County investigators to crimes going back to 2003.

“We believe him to be responsible for several dozen indecent exposures over the last almost 20 years,” said Kent County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Joel Roon.

Pastoor allegedly had a routine: he kept his shirt and hat on but was naked from the waist down. He would stand on the decks or porches of homes in and around Cascade, often knocking on the windows to make sure he had an audience.

He would then expose himself and masturbate in front of his shocked on-looker.

“Part of what we know about this crime is that part of it is the reaction of the victim,” Roon said.

He also did it in front of businesses and even just on the side of the freeway, police say.

For years, he would disappear without a trace.

“It was typically an act that didn’t have an extended duration, so he was typically out of the area rather quickly and proved to be pretty evasive over the years,” Roon said.

But starting in January, he broke his usual routine when he started targeting one woman in particular. She had cameras on her home and it was that and linking of a vehicle that made the arrest possible.

On Wednesday, police allegedly caught him peeping in a window in this neighborhood, then found him without pants near a highway.

He was arraigned Friday and according to court documents, confessed to indecent exposures dating back to the late 1990s.

“The invasion of privacy that people experience when they’re in their home and they feel someone watching them is not lost on us, we take this crime very seriously,” Roon said.

Due to the alleged multiple acts, Pastoor has been charged as a sexually delinquent person. If convicted, he could remain locked up until he is deemed to no longer be a threat, even if it takes the rest of his life.