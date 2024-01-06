GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Four months after the former Union High School head football coach was arrested for driving drunk, he says he is on the path to recovery and has been hired to coach at Kenowa Hills High School.

Don Fellows, 48, was arrested in Muskegon County Sept. 9 and charged with operating while intoxicated, failure to stop at the scene of the crash and failure to stop after collision.

“It’s one of those moments where it’s about as rock-bottom as you can get,” Fellows said as he recalled the night. “It’s something I really regret… More importantly, it was pretty exposed to my family. My son saw it. Shouldn’t have done it, that’s for sure. I don’t have any excuse; I don’t have an answer to why I did it that day.”

He was the head football coach at Union High School at the time and was placed on administrative leave immediately after his arrest. After an internal investigation, Grand Rapids Public Schools decided Fellows would not return to coach the Union football team. Scott Van Essen, the former assistant coach, assumed the role of head coach, the district said at the time.

“To the kids … I’ll never be able to apologize enough,” Fellows said, referring to the Union players. “Especially that group of kids, the seniors, there were eight of them. Those kids were with me at the very beginning to kind of change the culture. And I let them down. I mean, I failed them. … I can never give those kids back their senior year and the distractions and the headaches that caused them. You can’t put in words how poorly I feel for that.”

His son was also a player on that team.

“He’s just grown up since he was little on the field at Grand Rapids Christian, always dreaming of playing for me, and that ripped my heart out that I took it away from him that night. And it’s nobody else’s fault,” Fellows said.

Fellows said that night was a catalyst for change in his life. After speaking with his wife and family, he made the decision to see a psychiatrist and eventually attend Alcoholics Anonymous, which he says has been a great way to connect with people who are going through similar situations.

“You gotta just accept that ‘Hey, there’s an issue here.’ And then you gotta say, ‘OK, what’s my game plan?’ And the game plan is being honest and transparent about it, not drinking, being real, trying to be a role model for my son, first and foremost,” Fellows explained. “I’ve been saying to him all along, like, ‘I apologize, I’m sorry, but I’m gonna show you and demonstrate how you handle yourself when you make a mistake.’”

Part of that process is getting back to coaching. Fellows has been hired as head football coach at Kenowa Hills High School.

“Realistically, we’ve said, it’d be a lot easier just to not do this and disappear, right? And not coach anymore and just be a dad. But that’s just not who I am,” Fellows said of his decision to coach again.

At nearly 50 years old, Fellows said his goal is to help kids and impact them in a positive way.

“I’m just excited. I’m excited to get a fresh start,” he said. “And I know there’s going to be bumps to get there, but I think at the end of the day, kids are going to see somebody that really cares about them and is going to do whatever it takes to make them successful — not just in football.”

The head coach will approach this season differently than he ever has in his 28 years of coaching. Starting this month, his plan is to be as open as possible with his new community.

“In January, my door’s open. … I want parents or family or community members to get a chance to meet me, come in, open the door, and then if they have questions about that night specifically or where I’m at personally, then hopefully me being transparent and opening up to them, then they’ll recognize that,” Fellows said.

He said giving back to the community and sharing his story is part of his healing process. Recognizing the support he has received, Fellows hopes he can offer the sane support for others.

“I know there’s going to be some people saying, ‘Why are you giving this guy another chance?’ … I’m not a perfect person, and I think to show vulnerability to kids and be real with them, I think you have an opportunity to change their life. And so kids come to us as a coaching staff with a lot of different issues and concerns and it’s nice to be able to relate to them,” Fellows said.

“I know I can be successful and I think Kenowa Hills specifically is getting the best version of me,” he added.

Fellows’ son, who played for him at Union, finished out the year at Grand Rapids Catholic Central. He will now make the move with his dad to Kenowa, along with several other coaches, including Fellows’ brother.

“The crew is coming,” Fellows said. “When you get me … you’re getting four or five coaches that have been with me all along that really know who I am. … To really run a football program, you gotta have that support people. So I think that’s the other thing Kenowa Hills is getting … real, legitimate, good football coaches.”

—News 8 Sports Director Jack Doles contributed to this report.