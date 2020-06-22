After DACA ruling, immigrant advocates aim for firmer option

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It was a reason to celebrate for those known as “Dreamers”: Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled preventing the Trump administration from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — more commonly known as DACA — which allows immigrants who come to the country illegally as children to remain.

But the ruling is not the end of the story.

On Monday, leaders of immigrant rights groups and DACA recipients from around Michigan held a virtual press conference to share their thoughts on the ruling and where things go from here.

Mitzi Cruz is a Michigan DACA recipient. She came to the state at age 18 on volleyball and academic scholarships.

“We’re not just here because we want to be here, because this is our home. Can we make our home somewhere else? We can. But this is the nation where we want to make our home because I want to employ millions of others of Americans. I want to help the community. I have a dream of starting a homeless shelter to help people with soft skills and coding. We have that light, the American dream light in our souls,” Cruz said.

Adnoris Torres, the executive director of the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan, shared some numbers from a study showing the economic impact new Americans bring to Kent County and the area as a whole. It found that immigrants contribute more than $3 billion to the local economy and pay hundreds of millions in state and federal taxes annually.

Leaders are working to develop and advocate for reform so a permanent program can be developed, creating a clear legal pathway to citizenship.