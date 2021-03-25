After a hard year for restaurants, Kent County waives licensing fee

Brann’s Steakhouse and Grille in Wyoming is among the restaurants being negatively impacted by widespread coronavirus shutdowns. (March 23, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Restaurant owners in Kent County will not need to pay a licensing fee this year.

The Kent County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to waive the 2021 food service licensing fee for all restaurants, citing the hardship of the pandemic.

“It’s not obviously thousands and thousands of dollars I don’t think to these restaurant owners, but it is a small gesture that we can provide in order to help them during this time,” said Mandy Bolter, chair of the Kent County Board of Commissioners.

The waiver will apply to all existing restaurants in the county. They will still need to fill out the application for a renewed license.

Restaurant owners can contact the Kent County Health Department with questions at 616.632.6900 or KCEHMail@kentcountymi.gov.