Sybrant Dykhouse III has been Uncle Sam in Cascade for the past 50 years. (Courtesy Melissa Zeeryp)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who has played the role of Uncle Sam for the past five decades is passing on his star-spangled hat.

Sybrant Dykhouse III has walked in the Cascade Township Fourth of July parade as Uncle Sam for the past 50 years. His father, who was a fire chief, started the parade with his cousin in 1954.

Dykhouse began walking in the parade as Uncle Sam after his father died.

“In his honor — and to keep the family tradition going — I became an Uncle Sam,” he told News 8.

Over the years, he’s walked in the parade with his kids and grandkids. He now has four kids, 13 grandkids, two great-grandkids and another one on the way.

He’ll be retiring from the role following Tuesday’s parade, which will start after the 10 a.m. bike parade. There will be games, rides and entertainment at the Cascade Township Library parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.

Last year instead of walking, Dykhouse rode in a car and will be doing the same this year.

“That felt strange not … walking with my grandkids. We’ll be doing the same thing this year, riding in a car,” he said. “So it’s about time to pass it on to one of my grandsons.”

His 20-year-old grandson will be taking on the job of Uncle Sam.

“Hopefully my grandson will carry it on and it will still be a family tradition for 70 years,” Dykhouse said.

Dykhouse has only missed the Fourth of July parade twice, once when he went to Colorado for the birth of a nephew and once due to health issues. That year, his son took on the role.

During the pandemic, the parade was canceled, so he donned the costume and walked around the neighborhood, waving at cars from the side of the road.

He said the community has been “very supportive.”

“I think a lot of them look forward to actually seeing me, which is neat to know,” he said.

Dykhouse moved to the Cascade in 1946, when he was 2 years old. He said he’s seen the area grow over the years, from a small town to a bigger community.

“It’s been a really good experience. It started out in the early years where Cascade was small, basically … everybody knew everybody,” he recalled. “So as I’d walk along, everybody would shout your name and wave and everything. And now Cascade (has gotten) very large, but it’s still fun to do.”

For his family, the Fourth of July is as big of a holiday as Christmas.

“I love this country and the freedom and everything we have,” he said. “Uncle Sam is the … spirit of that.”

He said he believes the United States is the “greatest country in the world.”

“We’re all part of it, no matter who we are,” he said. “We’re all part of the huge family of the United States.”