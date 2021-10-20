Aerospace company to expand Cascade Twp. facility, create up to 50 jobs

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An aerospace and defense technology company announced it will be expanding its facility near Grand Rapids, creating up to 50 new jobs.

L3Harris Technologies said it will be investing $2.8 million to expand its facility on 52nd Street SE near the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Cascade Township. It expects to create up to 50 jobs, it said in a release in conjunction with West Michigan economic development agency The Right Place, Inc.

The company received a $500,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant from the state.

“With assistance from The Right Place and their partners at the (Michigan Economic Development Corporation), we will expand our Grand Rapids operations to meet our growing, diverse client base,” Alan Crawford, L3Harris Commercial Aviation’s president, said in a statement. “The Greater Grand Rapids region offers the skilled employee base and thriving business environment we need, so we look forward to our continued success here.”